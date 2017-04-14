Fierce Debate At The U.N. On Syria: 'Look At Me When I'm Speaking'

Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution this week condemning the chemical weapons attack in Syria. It was the 8th time Russia has used its veto power.

The vote came after intense debate over who was to blame for the conflict there. Russia blamed the West for supporting rebel groups, which it says are terrorists. Syria said the U.S. manufactured the chemical attack as an excuse to attack. And the U.S. said Russia and Iran should both get out of the region. Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti takes a closer look at the vote.

