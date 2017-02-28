Bringing The World Home To You

Taco Truck Opens For Business At Scene Of Traffic Tie-Up

Published February 28, 2017 at 6:58 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with a lesson for entrepreneurs - from crisis can come opportunity. In Seattle yesterday, a tractor trailer crash on the interstate tied up traffic for hours. It was right around lunchtime, and the food truck Tacos El Tajin saw customers. They opened for business right in the middle of Interstate 5. One driver said she could smell tacos wafting down the freeway. The taco truck owner told The Seattle Times he is ready to serve food everywhere. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

