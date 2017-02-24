No More 'Footloose' Comparisons For This Oklahoma Town

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FOOTLOOSE")

KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Got to, got to cut loose, footloose, kick off...

GREENE: Kicking off your Sunday shoes and getting down? Well, in Henryetta, Okla., that was actually illegal. An ordinance banning dancing within 500 feet of a church always had people comparing the town to the plot in the movie "Footloose." Well, no more. City council repealed that law. A guy at the meeting held up a sign basically quoting Kevin Bacon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "FOOTLOOSE")

KEVIN BACON: (As Ren) I thought this was a party - let's dance.

(CHEERING)

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.