Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Houston High School Experiments With Giving Students More Choice In Learning

Published February 13, 2017 at 1:52 PM EST
Jazmin Cruz (left), 15, and Jainny Leos, 18, both picked Zumba, a dance fitness class, for their Genius Time because they’re passionate about health. They say that family members suffer from diabetes and they want to combat chronic illness in their community through fitness. (Laura Isensee)
Jazmin Cruz (left), 15, and Jainny Leos, 18, both picked Zumba, a dance fitness class, for their Genius Time because they’re passionate about health. They say that family members suffer from diabetes and they want to combat chronic illness in their community through fitness. (Laura Isensee)

In northeast Houston, Furr High School once had a reputation no school wants: It was plagued by gangs and student dropouts posed a big problem. Now, school administrators are trying to turn things around with some innovative programs that are drawing attention nationally.

Laura Isensee (@lauraisensee) from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media takes us on campus for something called “Genius Time.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.