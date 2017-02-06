Bringing The World Home To You

Astronauts May Hold Football Passing Record

Published February 6, 2017 at 6:16 AM EST

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news of an out-of-this-world football feat even Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady hasn't topped. NASA astronauts are claiming to have set a new world record for the longest Hail Mary pass of all time. Way up on the International Space Station, astronaut Tim Kopra threw a football for more than 564,000 yards. Alas, the tremendous throw is unlikely to make the Guinness Book of World Records. There is that whole gravity thing that may have played a part. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

