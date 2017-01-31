Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Before Super Bowl Sunday, Bookmakers Gear Up For Action

Published January 31, 2017 at 6:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you want to bet on the Super Bowl, bookmakers are taking bets on things far beyond the score. You can bet on the opening coin toss - heads and tails or even odds. Smart money says the national anthem will clock at two minutes nine seconds, and you can wager on how many times Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen appears on the TV broadcast. You can even bet on the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. Purple is a 12-1 longshot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories