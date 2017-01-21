Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists, now that the Trump era has begun, what will be the biggest surprise out of President Trump's first week in office?

Now, panel, what will be the big story out of the first week of the Trump regime? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: ISIS will surrender, 20 million manufacturing jobs will come back to America, all illegal immigrants will self-deport, CNN and The New York Times will go out of business, and then Donald Trump will wake up.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: President Trump will declare that his son, Barron, is an actual baron and will give him New Jersey.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Not until Thursday will impeachment proceedings begin.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They'll give him that long, is what you're saying.

BLOUNT: Yeah, takes a while.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of those things happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Amy Dickinson and Peter Grosz. Thanks to all of you for listening. We appreciate it.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I am Peter Sagal, and we will be back with you, we hope, next week.

