Spotify Posts Vacancy For President Of Playlists

Published January 11, 2017 at 6:20 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin with a job alert for President Obama. The streaming service Spotify has posted a vacancy for a president of playlists. The job requirements include having at least eight years experience running a highly regarded nation, and the job seeker must be, quote, "one of the greatest speakers of all time." The ad also demands applicants have a Nobel Peace Prize. No word yet on whether Obama is interested in submitting an application to that particular job. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
