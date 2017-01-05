Bringing The World Home To You

New Hampshire's 2-Day Governor Will Get Full Official Treatment

Published January 5, 2017 at 7:00 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene thinking about the legacy New Hampshire Governor Chuck Morse will leave behind. He became governor Tuesday morning. He will hold office until today at noon. Morse is state Senate president and fill-in governor. The outgoing governor became a U.S. senator. A new governor is sworn in today. For his 60 hours in office, Morse got a full security detail, emergency preparedness briefings and - joke or not - someone reserved wall space in the State House for a portrait. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

