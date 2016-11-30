Bringing The World Home To You

Free Elton John Concert Tickets Get Border Guard Suspended

Published November 30, 2016 at 6:18 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You are not supposed to make a personal profit from a government job. That's just a fact. And authorities say it definitely applies to a Canadian border guard who accepted free concert tickets from Elton John. He helped the singer through customs in Alberta and accepted the offer of free tickets, and he was suspended. In his defense, he says he did ask two supervisors if he could accept the tickets, both of whom told him no. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
