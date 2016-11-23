Bicycle-Riding Chicago Alderman Injured In Squirrel Attack

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Howard Brookins, an alderman in Chicago, declared war on squirrels. He said they were aggressive and making a mess eating their way through garbage cans. He was probably just trying to improve his neighborhood, but then came his freak bicycle accident. A squirrel jumped in front of him, got caught in his spokes, causing Brookins to flip and fracture his skull. The squirrel did not survive. Brookins told the Chicago Tribune it was like a suicide bomber getting revenge. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.