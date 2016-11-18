Bringing The World Home To You

Pandas From Atlanta Zoo Have Trouble Adjusting To Chinese Ways

Published November 18, 2016 at 6:48 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It turns out that humans are not the only mammals who experience culture shock. Two 3-year-old panda sisters recently were moved from their home at the Atlanta Zoo back to China, and the transition has not been easy. There's the language barrier. Apparently, the pandas do not react to commands given in Chinese. And then, there's the food. Their keeper reports that anything they eat or drink - anything - must be mixed with American biscuits for them to eat it - even water. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

