Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rare Liver Cancer Linked To Service In Vietnam

Published November 16, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Mike Baughman sits for a photo at his home in Danville, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. The 64-year-old is among hundreds of veterans who have been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of bile duct cancer that may be linked to their time in the service and an unexpected source: parasites in raw or poorly cooked river fish. (Ben Margot/AP)
Mike Baughman sits for a photo at his home in Danville, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. The 64-year-old is among hundreds of veterans who have been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of bile duct cancer that may be linked to their time in the service and an unexpected source: parasites in raw or poorly cooked river fish. (Ben Margot/AP)

It’s been more than 40 years since the end of the Vietnam War, but some veterans are just now getting a rare cancer related to their time overseas. And many find themselves not just fighting cancer, but also fighting the government for benefits.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Robin McDowell (@robinmcdowell), an investigative reporter for the Associated Press who has been writing about the story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.