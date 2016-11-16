Bringing The World Home To You

California Neighborhood Repeatedly Jolted Awake By Air Horn

Published November 16, 2016 at 6:05 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And I am so sorry for what's about to happen.

(SOUNDBITE OF AIR HORN)

GREENE: Yeah. Residents of one neighborhood in Southern California have been waking up to that for weeks at around 4 a.m. The villain responsible became known as the air horn guy. And The San Diego Union-Tribune reports police may have captured him. They arrested John Nuggent, who they think was taking revenge on someone. Police put Nuggent in jail, impounded his car and his horn. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
