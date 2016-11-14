Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Who's Running The City Of Denver's Instagram Account?

Published November 14, 2016 at 6:48 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You know, Denver is gorgeous - skyscrapers bathed in sunlight, black and white shots from the blizzard of 1913. It's all on the city of Denver Instagram feed. And the city of Denver would love to know who's running that Instagram feed. It is not the city, despite the fact that it looks official. The city hasn't figured out who it is. They are cool with the account, but they would just like the person to stop linking to the city's website and logo. This is MORNING EDITION, or we're doing a heck of a job imitating. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories