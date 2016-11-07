Bringing The World Home To You

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulled Over For Speeding

Published November 7, 2016 at 6:52 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. was pulled over for speeding. An officer in Fort Worth pulled over a car and discovered the big-name NASCAR driver at the wheel. He was heading to the Texas Motor Speedway. No good reason to speed - Earnhardt was not late for a race. He's sitting out the rest of the season with a concussion. As cool as it would have been to be the officer who ticketed Dale Earnhardt, the officer let him off with a warning. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
