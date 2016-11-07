Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulled Over For Speeding

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. was pulled over for speeding. An officer in Fort Worth pulled over a car and discovered the big-name NASCAR driver at the wheel. He was heading to the Texas Motor Speedway. No good reason to speed - Earnhardt was not late for a race. He's sitting out the rest of the season with a concussion. As cool as it would have been to be the officer who ticketed Dale Earnhardt, the officer let him off with a warning.