Prediction

Now, panel, what will we be doing this time next week? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: We will be sharpening our teeth into weapons, trading animal pelts for food rations and watching "Mad Max" for survival tips.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: I'll be probably drunk, hiding under my bed, waiting for white smoke to come out of the White House chimney.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: No matter who wins, Barack Obama's invited me to the party at the bunker.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if we're doing any of that, panel, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter, Alonzo and Roxanne. Thanks to Donna Robinson and everyone at Nashville Public Radio. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at TPAC in Nashville. Thanks to all of you for listening at home. Next week is election week, and we will be there for you, come hell or nuclear war. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

