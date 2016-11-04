Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Only A Few Blocks Will Separate Clinton And Trump On Election Night

Published November 4, 2016 at 6:18 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with New York state election news. The state is ready now that a judge has upheld the state ban on ballot selfies. A Long Island Hospital banned political conversation, asking patients not to talk politics in the gym of the cardio unit. People have heart conditions, you see. On election night, Donald Trump will be in Manhattan. Hillary Clinton will be just blocks away, although do not expect them to swing across town to see each other - the traffic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories