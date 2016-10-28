Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Philippine President Hears Voice Of God: It Says, 'Don't Swear'

Published October 28, 2016 at 7:18 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sworn off swearing because God told him to. On his flight back from a state visit to Japan, Duterte said he heard the voice of God threaten to bring the plane down unless he promised to clean up his act. Duterte made international headlines for his profane descriptions of President Obama and Secretary of State Kerry. Too bad God didn't get in touch before Duterte called the pope a son of a - oh. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories