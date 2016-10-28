Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Chechnya, Take Care How You Dance At Weddings

Published October 28, 2016 at 7:11 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF ICE CUBE SONG, "CHECK YO SELF")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Authorities in Chechnya are advising that you better check yourself before you wreck yourself. OK, not their exactly words, but Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian province, has set up wedding vice squads aimed at cutting down on drunkenness and, quote, "incorrect dance moves." Also on the no-no list - firing a weapon, presumably in celebration. This is all part of a wider crackdown on public behavior. No word on where Kadyrov stands on the running man dance. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories