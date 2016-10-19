Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Sibling Economics In A Recession

Published October 19, 2016 at 12:27 PM EDT
Emiliano Villa grew up in different financial circumstances than his older sister. (Courtesy Brett Myers via Youth Radio)
Emiliano Villa grew up in different financial circumstances than his older sister. (Courtesy Brett Myers via Youth Radio)

Economic mobility is critical to achieving the American dream, which centers on the hope that our children will be better off than we are.

To measure how the country is doing against that goal, experts typically look at how families do from one generation to the next. But what happens when there are class disparities among siblings?

Emiliano Villa from Here & Now contributor Youth Radio has the story.

Reporter

Emiliano Villa, reporter for Youth Radio.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.