Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ruth's Chris Steak House Football Promotion In Ann Arbor Backfires

Published October 10, 2016 at 5:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A steakhouse in Ann Arbor, Mich., got a little too excited rooting for the home team. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse said when Michigan played Rutgers, people could get a percentage discount equal to the winning margin. Then Michigan won 78 to nothing, which could have been 78 percent off. The steakhouse is now leaning on the fine print that limits the discount to 50 percent, but it has still booked all of its reservations for days to come. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories