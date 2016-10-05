Bringing The World Home To You

Should've Had The Full Breakfast: Welsh Politician Stumbles Over 'Brexit'

Published October 5, 2016 at 6:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Andrew Davies, a conservative politician from Wales, was talking about Britain's exit from the European Union.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW DAVIES: We will make Brexit a success.

GREENE: Big moment in the speech, and his stomach took over.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVIES: Mark my words - we will make breakfast - Brexit a success.

GREENE: A good meal in the morning - something all sides can agree on. One Twitter user transformed Davies into Tony the Tiger, or maybe it should be Tory the Tiger. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

