Mom Sues JetBlue After Her 5-Year-Old Was Delivered To Wrong City

Published October 4, 2016 at 6:44 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is not uncommon for an airline to lose luggage in transit. It is less common for them to lose children. That's what happened to Maribel Martinez. JetBlue mistakenly sent her 5-year-old son to Boston rather than New York. Staff presented the poor mother with a different boy at the airport. It took JetBlue three hours to sort out what happened and finally put mom and child in touch with one another. And now Ms. Martinez is pressing charges against JetBlue. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
