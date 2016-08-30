Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Check Out This 1999 Profile Of The Late, Great Juan Gabriel

By Leah Donnella
Published August 30, 2016 at 10:45 AM EDT
Juan Gabriel performs during an event honoring Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos in Mexico City.
Juan Gabriel performs during an event honoring Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos in Mexico City.

Early Sunday evening, news broke that Juan Gabriel, one of the most famous Mexican singers in history, had died at age 66. At dinner, my friend and colleague Adrian Florido spread the word, explaining just how huge a superstar Juan Gabriel is. "This is the biggest loss in Mexican music since Selena," Adrian said. "He was universally beloved. There is no one in Mexico who isn't a fan."

The reasons for that devotion are widespread. Juan Gabriel was a phenomenal musician, whose career spanned more than four decades and many different musical styles. Over the course of his life, he was compared to other musical legends: Prince, Michael Jackson and David Bowie, for a start.

But one of the things that made him a true icon was his commitment to his latinidad. This 1999 profile of Juan Gabriel in the Los Angeles Times, by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, shows just how dedicated he was to staying true to his musical roots:

"Gabriel remains a fiercely patriotic Mexican, even if he does pay a lot of taxes in the United States. And in spite of persistent pleading by his record company, he remains utterly uninterested in 'going gringo' despite the added millions that a crossover smash would mean.

"That's not to say that he's not open to change — but his way. ...

"His last album, 'Juan Gabriel Con La Banda El Recodo,' was a collection of upbeat banda dance music — with its crashing cymbals, oomping tuba and thumping bass drum a far cry from the sweeping romantic ballads that have been his trademark. It's part of an exploration of newer Mexican musical forms that reflects Gabriel's personal growth as well as an effort to connect with a younger audience. ...

"While the happy flavor of his new works may come as a pleasant surprise to his fans, Gabriel says his changes are limited to the Mexican musical spectrum; even though his record company would like — no, love — to see him record a crossover album in English, Gabriel says he will never do that.

" 'American music has infiltrated the entire world enough as it is,' he says. 'Mexican music must be defended, with vigilance. ... My thoughts, my feelings, my spirit, they are all in Spanish. [My] record company has done nothing for me. They haven't hurt me, but they haven't helped me, either. They benefit from my talent and hard work. I don't need them. It's the other way around. And my contract with them is in Spanish. ...They say fame is important, and that maintaining your fame is even more important. But to me the most important thing is to deserve the respect of your fans.' "

Juan Gabriel never lost the adoration of his fans, despite their sometimes complicated relationship. The Timesprofile gets at how he was a legend to certain groups of people, and utterly unrecognizable to many others:

"Gabriel's status as this city's most secret superstar is apparent when he strolls into Malibu's exclusive Geoffrey's restaurant for dinner and an interview. The hostess hardly gives him a second glance. The distracted waiter takes too long serving Gabriel's Coca-Cola without ice and sloshes it on the table.

"But the Mexican busboy?

"He drops his tray and his jaw, then runs to the kitchen to tell his friends."

You can read the rest of the profile here — it's a fascinating peek into the singer's life and relationships.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Leah Donnella
Leah Donnella is an editor on NPR's Code Switch team, where she helps produce and edit for the Code Switch podcast, blog, and newsletter. She created the "Ask Code Switch" series, where members of the team respond to listener questions about how race, identity, and culture come up in everyday life.
See stories by Leah Donnella
More Stories