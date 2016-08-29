Bringing The World Home To You

ITV Hoped To Roust Coach Potatoes By Shutting Down For An Hour

Published August 29, 2016 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Britain's ITV network shut down for a full hour Saturday morning on purpose. The hope was to get those glued to the tube moving. The brief broadcast blackout was part of a national event aimed at boosting Brit's fitness levels, and some did post all the physical activity they managed to do in that hour. Others took to Twitter to make fun of ITV's gesture. Some claimed the blackout was actually the network's finest programming.

Morning Edition
