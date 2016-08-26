Professor Uses Beer To Brew Up Interest In Chemistry

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. College fridges are often stocked with beer, but maybe not quite like Professor Lucille Benedict's fridge. The chemistry professor at the University of Southern Maine wanted to brew up some interest in her class. So she started asking students to lab-test beer.

The Portland Press Herald says local brewers benefit because students might catch problems in the brewing process. I know what you're thinking. No, testing does not mean tasting. Students are not allowed to drink the beer in class. Come on.