There was once a time when airlines didn't allow you to use electronic devices during taxi, landing and takeoff. The only entertainment bored passengers had was an in-flight catalog filled with absurd products no one would ever need. It was called "SkyMall." In this game, contestants tell us if something is a real or fake SkyMall product.

Heard on Naturi Naughton & Omari Hardwick: Power Puzzlers

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.