Dolphin At SeaWorld Orlando Snatches iPad

Published August 10, 2016 at 7:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you ever tried to talk with someone who's got their face buried in a device and you just want to snatch it, you will relate to a dolphin at SeaWorld in Orlando. A woman had out her iPad trying to take a picture, and the dolphin leaped out of the water, snatched the iPad and pulled it into the pool, striking a blow for living in the moment instead of recording it. We know this happened because another tourist caught it all on video. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
