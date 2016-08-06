Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is the next thing we can stop doing at last? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Saying I love you because if flossing isn't real, how can love be?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: It's not what we can stop doing, but we can start running with scissors.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Being nice to babies.

(LAUGHTER)

Thanks also to Helen Hong, Bobcat Goldthwait and Faith Salie.

I'm Peter Sagal.

