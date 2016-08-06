Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published August 6, 2016 at 11:00 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what is the next thing we can stop doing at last? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Saying I love you because if flossing isn't real, how can love be?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: It's not what we can stop doing, but we can start running with scissors.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Being nice to babies.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Bobcat Goldthwait and Faith Salie. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

