Fairbanks' Midnight Sun Baseball Game Called Because Of Darkness

Published June 24, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In Fairbanks, Alaska this time of year, it stays light almost through the night. And there's an annual baseball tradition, the Midnight Sun Game - first pitch, 10:30 p.m. It's really a celebration of the solstice and all that daylight. But this year, things got awkward. The game was called in the seventh inning for darkness. A combination of storm clouds and a briefly setting sun made it just impossible to see. Some suggest maybe install lights. Organizers say, what would be the point? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
