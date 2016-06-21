Bringing The World Home To You

Stolen Olympic Gold Medal Found Along Atlanta Road

Published June 21, 2016 at 6:04 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Olympian Joe Jacobi never thought he'd see his gold medal ever again. It was stolen out of his car weeks ago. Fast forward a few days, 6-year-old Chloe Smith and her dad were taking a walk in Atlanta. And eagle-eyed Chloe found the metal on the side of the road. Yesterday, Jacobi traveled to Atlanta from his Tennessee home to thank Chloe with a $500 reward. So next time your kid finds a shiny treasure on the side of the road, look twice. It may be as close to Olympic glory as you'll get. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
