Federal Prosecutors Convene Grand Jury, Investigating Shooter's Wife

Published June 15, 2016 at 12:33 PM EDT
Law enforcement officials block off the road near the Pulse gay nightclub as they continue the investigation into where Omar Mateen killed 49 people on June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed 49 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officials block off the road near the Pulse gay nightclub as they continue the investigation into where Omar Mateen killed 49 people on June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The mass shooting killed 49 people and injuring 53 others in what is the deadliest mass shooting in the country's history. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the Orlando shooting, questions remain about how Omar Mateen slipped through an FBI watch. As NPR’s Dina Temple-Raston tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young, a grand jury is meeting to decide whether Mateen’s wife should be charged for failing to alert authorities that her husband was planning an attack.

Dina Temple-Raston, NPR counterterrorism correspondent. She tweets@NPRDina.

