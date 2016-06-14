Bringing The World Home To You

Cowboy Apprehends Suspected Bike Thief

Published June 14, 2016 at 7:39 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In some parts of the U.S., it's still the wild, Wild West. Cowboy Robert Borba was shopping at a Wal-Mart in Eagle Point, Ore., when he heard a woman yelling that her bike was being stolen. So the champion bull rider jumped on his horse, grabbed his rope, and lassoed the bicycle thief. As Borba put it to the local NBC news station, stealing ain't right. Poor gal's bike could've been her only transportation. So I figured, get him stopped. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

