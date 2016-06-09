Bringing The World Home To You

Street Name Changed To Honor Penguins Goalie Matt Murray

Published June 9, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, I really don't believe in jinxing a sports team. I really want the Pittsburgh Penguins to win the NHL Stanley Cup. And no, I'm not nervous at all that the city of Pittsburgh has now renamed Murray Avenue, Matt Murray Avenue for a day to honor our awesome goaltender. It's not a jinx. I mean, it's not like this is some display of overconfidence. This is just a Pittsburgh kind of thing. I mean, former Mayor Luke Ravenstahl did once try to change his last name to Steelersthal (ph). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
