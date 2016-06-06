Witness, Officer, And Victim Remember San Bernardino Terror Attack, Six Months On

On Dec. 2, 2015, the city of San Bernardino, California, a city employee and his wife entered the Inland Regional Center armed with semi-automatic weapons and opened fire. Fourteen people were killed; 22 were injured. The terrorist attack left the community in tatters, changing the city and the national dialogue about security and home grown terrorists.
Just days later, Donald Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson visits the Inland Regional Center and talks with those involved about the attack and its aftermath.
Photos Of Julie Paez And Alex Vasquez
