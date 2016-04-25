Bringing The World Home To You

Proposed Calif. Measure Would Fine Tweeting Jurors

Published April 25, 2016 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. California officials would like jury members to keep their smartphones off. State court officials support new legislation. It would allow judges to fine jury members $1,500 if they talk about the case on social media. Jurors would also be penalized for researching cases on Google. Apparently, you're supposed to pay attention to the testimony in front instead of - Lulu, are you following this?

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Huh? No, I was just Googling something.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
