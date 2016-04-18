Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

After Nearly 3 Decades, Man Turns Himself In On TV Theft Charges

Published April 18, 2016 at 6:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For years Randy Iannacone was on the run sort of. Unbeknownst to him, there's been a warrant out for his arrest. He is charged with stealing a television from the Norwalk Jewish Center in Connecticut in 1989. Mr. Iannacone lives in Florida. He recently got a letter about the warrant and did what few men have the courage to do. He flew to Connecticut and turned himself in. He'll be arraigned tomorrow. No word on why it took 27 years for that letter to come or whether the television still works. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories