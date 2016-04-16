Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will the GOP turn to next? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: What is Bernie Madoff up to these days? Because...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: ...He actually seems like an upgrade at this point.

SAGAL: I know.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: He can do something for the deficit.

BURBANK: Yeah.

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Sarah Palin because - God help us all - she suddenly seems slightly less crazy than Donald Trump or Ted Cruz.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And finally, Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Chuck Norris.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Mo Rocca, Roxanne Roberts, Luke Burbank. Thanks to everyone at WUWM in Milwaukee. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the fabulous Riverside Theater. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

