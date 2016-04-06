In A Corner Of Southern California, Cauldrons Of Muddy Water Bubble

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

And now, a 90-second story told not with words, but with sound. Producer Sam Harnett and Chris Hoff take their microphones to unusual places to capture these stories for their tiny podcast. It's called "The World According To Sound." Today, we'll hear a corner of Southern California where cauldrons of muddy water bubble.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUBBLING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: These are mud pots. They're spitting gray mud like little volcanoes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUBBLING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: You can only find mud pots in a few places around the country. That's because conditions have to be perfect. You need the right kind of muddy soil, geothermal activity to heat up water underground and cracks in the earth where the mud can spurt out of. Put all that together, and you might get a little mud pot. We recorded these mud pots near the Salton Sea in Southern California. Each pot's got its own particular personality.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUBBLING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: "The World According To Sound" is made by Chris Hoff and Sam Harnett.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CORNISH: And you can hear more episodes of "The World According To Sound" at soundcloud.org. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.