Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Vacationer Gets Around Airline's Checked Baggage Fee

Published April 1, 2016 at 6:26 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's a wonder Matt Botten got on the plane at all, given he was wearing suspiciously thick layers of clothing. But security at Britain's Gatwick Airport passed him through after Botten emptied his bag to avoid paying the hated fee for checked luggage, $60 on discount airline EasyJet. Botten boarded the plane for his Iceland vacation wearing every single shirt, jacket and gloves he packed, plus extra shoes sticking out of his pants. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories