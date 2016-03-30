Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Letter Shows Harper Lee Dissed Trump's Taj Mahal In Atlantic City

Published March 30, 2016 at 7:11 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with news of a Pulitzer Prize-winning giant of literature dissing Donald Trump. Harper Lee wrote "To Kill A Mockingbird." She also once wrote a scathing review of Trump's Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. A 26-year-old letter has surfaced where Lee calls the Taj, quote, "the worst punishment God can devise." That letter is up for auction today - now fetching over $1,600, a price tag someone might call huge. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories