PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is now worth 2 points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Luke and Roxanne each have 3. Roy has 1.

SAGAL: All right, so Roy, you are in last place. That means you're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, ISIS took responsibility for the bombings at the airport and metro station in blank.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Brussels.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Mitch McConnell reasserted his conviction that Republicans would not move to confirm President Obama's blank pick.

BLOUNT: Supreme Court.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a New York Times-led investigation found massive flaws in blan's concussion research.

BLOUNT: NFL.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Just five months before the Summer Olympics, the sports minister of blank resigned on Thursday.

BLOUNT: Oh, Italy.

SAGAL: No, Brazil...

BLOUNT: Brazil.

SAGAL: ...The country having the Olympics. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that ridesharing service blank was looking into buying self-driving cars.

BLOUNT: Uber.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the social media site blank celebrated its 10th birthday.

BLOUNT: Facebook.

SAGAL: No, Twitter. New Jersey police were called to a shopping mall Monday...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...To break up a brawl between a man and blank.

BLOUNT: A brawl between a man and another man.

SAGAL: No, between a man and the Easter Bunny.

BLOUNT: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: According to witnesses, the fight started after the man's daughter accidentally slipped out of her chair while getting her photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

BLOUNT: Oh.

SAGAL: The girl was fine, but the indignant father then attacked the bunny. And like all giant bunnies called upon to mix it up, he dropped his gloves before throwing punches.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The man was arrested, and the Easter bunny went, of course, to a very, very confused veterinarian.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Roy do on our quiz?

KURTIS: He got four right, and that's 8 more points - 9 gives him the lead.

SAGAL: All right, we have flipped a coin. Roxanne has elected to go last. That means Luke, you are up next. Fill in the blank. This week, Jeb Bush announced he was endorsing blank for president.

LUKE BURBANK: Ted Cruz.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, a U.N. tribunal found former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic guilty of blank.

BURBANK: Crimes against humanity.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...War crimes. According to a new report, state and local officials are primarily responsible for the water crisis in blank.

BURBANK: Flint.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani said that blank could be considered a founding member of ISIS.

BURBANK: Hillary Clinton.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a flight attendant at LAX was in such a hurry that she left behind her blank at airport security.

BURBANK: The keys to the plane.

SAGAL: No, her Gucci shoes and her 70 pounds of cocaine.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Hate that.

SAGAL: I hate when that happens. Best known for his role on "The Larry Sanders Show," actor and comic blanked passed away at the age of 66.

BURBANK: Garry Shandling.

SAGAL: Yes, very sad.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It was announced this week that blank had signed up to star in a courtroom reality show.

BURBANK: Oh, jeez Louise - it was H. Ross Perot.

SAGAL: Sarah Palin - three...

BURBANK: That was the other one.

SAGAL: That as the other one. Three friends pulled over in Massachusetts...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Went from a potential speeding ticket to a charge of possession after one of them blanked while on police custody?

BURBANK: Threw up 40 pounds of cocaine.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After one of them whispered to the other I don't think they found all the stuff in the car.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So Massachusetts state troopers pulled them over for speeding, searched the car, found nothing. But one of the people, the driver, turned to one of her friends and says I don't think they found all the stuff. Police said OK, searched again, found 280 bags of heroin. But then again, the driver said oh, I think they missed something. So they found even more heroin, the body of Jimmy Hoffa and that missing Malaysian jetliner.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: So this was like the clown car of things that are illegal.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly. Bill, how did Luke do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Luke's hanging in there. Five right, 10 more points, 13 - and you're in the lead, Luke. How'd you do that?

SAGAL: Very well done, Luke. All right - and Bill, how many then does Roxanne need to win?

KURTIS: Five to tie, six to win.

SAGAL: All right, this is easy for you, Roxanne. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, Secretary Of State John Kerry flew to Moscow to discuss the tentative truce in blank.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Syria.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, 22 medical experts called for the decriminalization of all nonviolent blank use.

ROBERTS: Drug use.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, former Toronto Mayor blank passed away at the age of 46.

ROBERTS: Rob Ford.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in Louisville were excited this week when they finally got a clear security camera image of man accused of blanking.

ROBERTS: This is the donut guy?

SAGAL: No, it was the guy who was stealing security cameras.

ROBERTS: Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, voters in New Zealand rejected a redesigned blank that was two years and $10 million in the making.

ROBERTS: A...

BLOUNT: (Unintelligible).

ROBERTS: ...Sports stadium.

SAGAL: No, a flag. This week, a Florida jury voted against the Gawker Media group and awarded blank over $100 million.

ROBERTS: Hulk Hogan.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the German national soccer team confirmed they had dropped star player...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Max Kruse due to his blank addiction.

ROBERTS: Reality television.

SAGAL: No, his Nutella addiction.

BLOUNT: Oh.

SAGAL: Everybody loves Nutella.

BLOUNT: Whoa.

SAGAL: Max Kruse loved it so much, it was starting to affect his performance. And as a result, he's been dropped from the German soccer team. Bill, did Roxanne do well enough to win? I'm not sure that she did.

KURTIS: Well, she got 4 points. You know how she loves to win. But with 11, she's just short of the Lukester.

SAGAL: Just short of the Lukester.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists now that President Obama has just a few months left with Air Force One, where will he go next?

