Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tourists May Be Unable To Resist Urge To Stop At South Pacific Village

By David Greene
Published March 25, 2016 at 5:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of a village that is now flush with amenities. It's located on an island in the South Pacific. The village, Paunangisu, had a problem. Tourists just wouldn't visit. Their buses just drove by, but that's before the village built the best public toilet in the South Pacific - at least that's what the roadside billboard proclaims. Their logic - everyone likes a nice restroom. The toilet even has a website with a slogan that reads it's the place to go when you need to go. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene
More Stories