Restaurant To Patron: No Snakes Allowed. Really.

DAVID REENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A customer at a sushi restaurant in LA brought his pet snake to dinner. Restaurant managers demanded he leave. He did. But here's the twist. Minutes later he was back with a bigger snake, a 13-foot-long python that he let loose in the restaurant. The fire department and animal services arrived on the scene. The man was arrested. And the snake, they found it by the cash register, maybe trying to pay for his meal. We're not sure. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.