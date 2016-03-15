Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Unusual Coalition Comes Together To Protest Drilling Along The Southeastern Seaboard

By Molly Samuel
Published March 15, 2016 at 5:21 AM EDT

For decades, the southeast Atlantic coast has been off-limits to oil and gas drilling. But the Obama administration is considering opening up the southeastern seaboard, and the oil industry is ready to start exploring. Environmental groups are dismayed, and so are lots of conservative politicians and business groups, who weigh future oil royalties against the threat to coastal business and tourism, and find oil coming up short.

Copyright 2016 NPR

Tags

Morning Edition
Molly Samuel