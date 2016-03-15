Ninjas Wanted: Japan Looks To Kick-Start Tourism

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a job posting for all you covert agents of feudal Japan - ninjas wanted. Local government officials in Japan are looking to hire six fulltime ninjas to boost tourism. Those black-clad warriors of the night will do very ninja-y (ph) things, like pose for pictures and promote Japanese history. The job posting emphasizes candidates with acrobatic skills. Think more back-flips, less espionage, more dance moves, fewer assassinations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.