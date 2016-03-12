Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Progressive Rock Pioneer Keith Emerson Dies At 71

Published March 12, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Keith Emerson whose keyboard work helped usher in the age of progressive rock music has died at the age of 71. He was a founding member of the band Emerson, Lake & Palmer. Police say his death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The supergroup was formed in 1970 when Emerson got together with former King Crimson guitarist Greg Lake and drummer Carl Palmer who'd been with the band The Crazy World of Arthur Brown.

ELP disbanded and reformed a number of times over the years. Their last time playing together was at a festival in London in 2010. Throughout their career, it was Keith Emerson's passionate keyboard work that defined the band's sound. Drummer Carl Palmer said in a statement he was a pioneer and an innovator whose music genius touched all of us in the world of rock, classical and jazz. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.