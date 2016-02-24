Man Fined In Austria For Loud Belch

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

with a tale of a man who belched in Vienna and was fined 77 euros for - wait for it - violating public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer. The local bar worker says he burped after eating a kebab with a bit too much onion, and the public seems to be on his side. Over a hundred people signed up to attend a loud belch flash mob in protest. Still, if you are ever in Vienna and eating a kebab, maybe a little less onion?