Computer Glitch Spurs Gas Price War In Ohio

Published February 16, 2016 at 6:22 AM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with a tale of two gas stations in Ohio. A computer glitch caused one Toledo station to drop its price to historic lows. So the station across the street responded by lowering its prices. For three hours, drivers filled up their tanks for pennies. Customer Taylor Kline told local news outlet WTOL-TV...

TAYLOR KLINE: I filled my whole gas tank from about empty for 26 cents.

KELLY: Twenty-six cents - that's capitalism in action. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition